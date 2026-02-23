Published February 23, 2026

Paul Steven Brainerd, visionary software pioneer, devoted environmental advocate, loving husband and generous community philanthropist, passed away last Sunday, February 15 from Parkinsons disease. He left behind a legacy that transformed both the technology industry and the natural world that he worked tirelessly to protect. He was known not only for his remarkable professional achievements but also for his deep kindness, humility, and unwavering commitment to strengthening the communities where he lived.

After he sold Aldus to Adobe Systems, Paul turned his energy and resources towards philanthropy focused on environmental and community stewardship, the work he often described as his true calling. He felt it was much better to be giving all he had away-both time and money-because he felt our world was at an environmental tipping point.

He founded the Brainerd Foundation, which supported conservation efforts across the Pacific Northwest for more than two decades. His passion for protecting natural landscapes and strengthening civic engagement led him to establish several influential organizations, including Conservation Strategies, Social Venture Partners, IslandWood, and The Headwaters LTD in New Zealand. Each of these initiatives reflected Paul’s belief that lasting change comes from collaboration, education, and community partnerships.

Paul’s generosity extended far beyond financial contributions. He was known for his thoughtful mentorship, his hands on volunteer and board work, his quiet encouragement of emerging leaders, and his ability to bring people together around a shared purpose. Friends and colleagues often remarked that he had incredible focus, curiosity, and keen attention to detail.

Born November 17, 1947, Paul is survived by Debbi Brainerd, his wife, who has been his co-creator with all their non-profit organizations, and who carries forward his spirit of compassion and community service with her ongoing work at IslandWood and their Headwaters community project in New Zealand.

Paul leaves behind a world made better by his vision — a world where technology is more accessible, communities are more connected, and the natural environment is treated with the respect it deserves. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in the power of innovation, creativity, generosity, and hope.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at IslandWood and on Zoom later this summer. Gifts in memory can be made to IslandWood.org.